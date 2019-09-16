Miura Global Management Has Trimmed Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $6.85 Million; Franklin Street Advisors Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.40 Million

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $259.81. About 885,064 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 18,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 223,366 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.92M, down from 241,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 10.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 24,000 shares to 724,000 shares, valued at $69.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 360.85 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 5,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sei Invs reported 102,596 shares. Crestwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 41,777 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd holds 1,707 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 0.73% stake. Dubuque National Bank And Tru Com holds 1,380 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 1,982 shares. Financial Architects holds 6 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Trust Company has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gabelli Funds Llc invested in 113,600 shares. Registered Invest Advisor Inc invested 0.64% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Utah Retirement accumulated 0.18% or 34,518 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 0% or 845 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,000 shares.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $776.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33,305 shares to 218,992 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iowa Natl Bank reported 65,671 shares. Firsthand Cap Mngmt Inc reported 100,000 shares stake. 7,300 are owned by Garrison Bradford Assoc. Partner Invest Mgmt Lp reported 10,475 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 3.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dillon Associates accumulated 8,535 shares. Private Wealth Advsr reported 38,945 shares. Moreover, Calamos Limited Liability Corporation has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.63M shares. Da Davidson & Com reported 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matarin Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 24,731 shares. Northstar Inv Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 156,677 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP invested 6.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mengis Cap Mngmt reported 4.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.