Miura Global Management Has Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position By $3.64 Million; Primoris Services (PRIM) Sentiment Is 1.49

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 67 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 45 sold and reduced their positions in Primoris Services Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 36.60 million shares, up from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Primoris Services Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 35 Increased: 46 New Position: 21.

Miura Global Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miura Global Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Miura Global Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $36.49M value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $447.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $171.93. About 8.16M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 30.44% above currents $171.93 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. It operates through three divisions: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. It has a 11.87 P/E ratio. The firm installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 39,235 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) has declined 21.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 22/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – EXTENSION OF A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH AN ANTICIPATED VALUE OF $40 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued at $63 Million; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Award Valued at $40 Million; 29/05/2018 – Primoris Services Project Was Awarded by the Texas Department of Transportation and Is Located Near Houston