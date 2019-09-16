Miura Global Management Has Increased Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $3.67 Million as Stock Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Franklin Street Advisors Raised Position by $403,374 as Share Price Rose

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 3,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 150,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82M, up from 146,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 7.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.22M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $293.96. About 4.73 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now); 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svmk Inc by 2.30 million shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $19.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 535,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $776.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 12,187 shares to 134,963 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,330 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings.