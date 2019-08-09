Miura Global Management Has Cut Netflix (NFLX) Position by $7.01 Million; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Grs Advisors Has Boosted Its Position

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74M, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 4.93 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CNET: Sense8 finale lands June 8 on Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 376,083 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 801,884 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 21,371 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 257,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 527,675 shares. 31 are held by Cwm Ltd Co. 1,000 were reported by Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com. Arcadia Mgmt Mi invested in 0.05% or 5,000 shares. First Fincl In stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Boston Partners owns 1.38M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 2,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 400 were accumulated by North Star Invest Corp. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 125,195 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma accumulated 1.62% or 50,742 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares to 192,896 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 67,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,804 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

