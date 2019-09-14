Miura Global Management Has Boosted Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $3.67 Million as Share Value Declined; Novartis Adr (NVS) Shareholder Zevin Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Adr (NVS) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 41,236 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 47,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.99. About 2.35M shares traded or 23.59% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 07/05/2018 – Pharma Mfg: India’s Aurobindo looks to buy Novartis generic derma biz; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS DOESN’T HAVE AN OUT IF THERE IS UNEXPECTED AVXS EVENT; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 05/04/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES SIGNIFICANT ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S RYDAPT; 27/03/2018 – GSK to Buy Out Novartis Stake in Consumer Health-Care JV for $13 Bln; 09/05/2018 – ? Novartis in payment to […]; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CHALLENGING UPTAKE OF BIOSIMILARS DUE TO STRUCTURE OF U.S. MARKET; 10/05/2018 – For all I know, $NVS Joe Jimenez really was responsible for the Cohen mess — but doesn’t it strike anyone else as just oh so convenient that insiders are sticking a knife in his back to PVAAC: Protect Vas At All Costs?

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.22 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.46M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/04/2018 – CNET: Sense8 finale lands June 8 on Netflix; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 29/03/2018 – POLL-European funds buy bonds, see euro growth cycle peak; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.9% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Choate Investment, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 665 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 1,127 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Camarda Financial Advsr Llc stated it has 181 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 341,212 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 18,465 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 59 were accumulated by Webster Natl Bank N A. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 3,978 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geller invested in 662 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept reported 1,000 shares. The New York-based Carret Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.65% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 20,600 shares.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svmk Inc by 2.30M shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $19.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

