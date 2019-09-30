Miura Global Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Stock Price Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 183,391 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.11M, down from 190,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 23/03/2018 – Hot Money Triggered Over Tariffs and Facebook (Video); 21/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers:; 12/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have “no negative impact on Tinder.” “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC SAYS THE DATA HARVESTED FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WAS MORE LIKELY TO HURT DONALD TRUMP’S 2016 CAMPAIGN; 26/03/2018 – Android phone users have noticed that Facebook has saved a virtual trove of their personal call data for years:; 20/03/2018 – U.K. members of parliament called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday to give evidence related to the company’s links to political analysis firm Cambridge Analytica

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,071 shares to 36,686 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 31,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acropolis Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Cordasco Fincl Network reported 0.12% stake. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,839 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 217,360 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Limited holds 6,113 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Lp invested in 2.21% or 10.80M shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Troy Asset Ltd has 11.97% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 3.07 million shares. Northside Cap Ltd accumulated 0.47% or 10,813 shares. Earnest Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Round Table Svcs Limited Company owns 3,377 shares. Allen Investment Management Lc holds 0.2% or 62,615 shares. 42,616 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited. 30,299 are held by Barr E S.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.21 million are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Liability Com. The Texas-based Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) owns 5,872 shares. Scott Selber holds 1.78% or 18,318 shares. Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership owns 7.06M shares or 6.12% of their US portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 46,837 are owned by Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 178,753 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta invested 1.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hs Prtn Ltd reported 4.3% stake. Clark Capital Management Grp Inc invested in 0.72% or 177,850 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cypress Funds Lc has invested 6.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Dakota Inv Council invested in 1.96% or 488,672 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.