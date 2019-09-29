Miura Global Management Decreased Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $6.85 Million; Share Value Rose; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Share Value Rose While Woodstock Lowered Holding

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.29 million shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70M, down from 45,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $272.48. About 226,194 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX)

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 3,875 shares. Axa has invested 0.11% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Tcw Gp Incorporated holds 0.22% or 75,207 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 1,118 shares. 9,080 are owned by Prio Wealth Partnership. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 5 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 30,828 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 0.37% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 21,108 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Asset Management Inc invested in 5,788 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 20,600 shares. Perkins Cap Inc stated it has 2.19% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kbc Group Nv invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 60.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capri Holdings Limited by 340,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $24.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.14% or 38,652 shares. Scge Management Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 613,000 shares. Aperio Grp Lc invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Westfield Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.77% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 856,270 shares. Moreover, Scholtz And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,112 shares. Fil has 616,899 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Ltd has 1.54% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 11,362 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 91 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.27% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2.20 million shares. Nomura owns 8,468 shares. Hilltop accumulated 1,148 shares. Dock Street Asset Management owns 3,817 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.18% or 34,518 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Bartlett & Lc has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 347.58 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.