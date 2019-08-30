Miura Global Management Decreased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $3.64 Million as Valuation Declined; Capital Management Associates Has Cut Its Holding in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by $500,000 as Stock Declined

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $174.25. About 5.10 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in First Republic Bank San Franci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 190,188 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $203.38 million for 18.31 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

