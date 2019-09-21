Miura Global Management Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook (FB); Akre Capital Management Stake in Primo Wtr (PRMW) Has Boosted by $2.29 Million as Share Value Declined

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS AGGREGATE IQ HAD ACCESS TO FACEBOOK DATA AT CENTRE OF PRIVACY DISPUTE; 16/04/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Is this database a bigger threat than Facebook?; 06/03/2018 – Change of tune Facebook takes […]; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 09/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Facebook, Inc. IPO Securities Litigation; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is; 22/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS HAS INVITED FACEBOOK’S EUROPEAN REPRESENTATIVES TO ASK WHETHER GERMAN ACCOUNTS AFFECTED BY DATA “SCANDAL”; 05/04/2018 – Election Law: “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 190,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.50 million, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 272,134 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prtn owns 2,297 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 42,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 310,622 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Citigroup Inc invested in 12,481 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 95,000 shares. 230,065 were reported by Victory Cap Mngmt. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 30,096 shares. Invesco accumulated 18,192 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 40,452 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Com. Envestnet Asset owns 41,714 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16,149 shares. Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Lc has invested 1.25% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $106,486 activity. 50 Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares with value of $580 were bought by Battle Emma S.. On Wednesday, August 21 Cates Susan E. bought $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 5,000 shares. Hass David W. bought $11,095 worth of stock. Mills David J also bought $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gp invested in 145,464 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.6% or 2.18M shares in its portfolio. Capstone Financial Advsr holds 0.07% or 2,112 shares. Bellecapital Ltd invested in 0.21% or 1,726 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Crystal Rock Mngmt invested in 9.24% or 64,816 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 1.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tompkins invested in 1,925 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & holds 2.63% or 60,663 shares. Gyroscope Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,439 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.92% or 46,556 shares. 45,659 are owned by Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc reported 1,375 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,278 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 50,000 shares.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 535,000 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $38.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,000 shares, and cut its stake in Svmk Inc.

