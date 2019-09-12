Miura Global Management Boosted Its Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by $2.30 Million; Iridian Asset Management Has Cut Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake by $60.33 Million as Share Value Rose

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 754,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.94 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.27M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 2.17 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 724,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.92M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $106.31. About 854,248 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38M for 12.40 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $6.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innoviva Inc by 32,800 shares to 75,500 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 49,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tyson Foods to Webcast Barclays Conference Presentation – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 9/3: (LL) (COUP) (BOX) Higher; (SUP) (SB) (TSN) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyson’s Poultry Turnaround Contends With Trade Wars – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation Against Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,847 are owned by Kempen Management Nv. Rdl Financial invested in 19,698 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Parametric Port Lc holds 0.09% or 1.41 million shares. Hartford Inv Management Com holds 0.26% or 116,508 shares in its portfolio. 300,797 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Symons Capital Mngmt holds 1.16% or 34,598 shares. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Adirondack Research & Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.09% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.46 million shares stake. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 410,280 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Highline Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 646,100 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).