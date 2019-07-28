Mittleman Brothers Trimmed Its Revlon (REV) Holding by $3.46 Million; Fayez Sarofim & Company Decreased Abbvieinc. (ABBV) Stake as Shares Declined

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Abbvieinc. (ABBV) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 31,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.40 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.32M, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Abbvieinc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46M, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 49,203 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 27.17% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $182 Million in 2017; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Names Debra Perelman President And Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – Revlon’s Wallet Thins After Manufacturing Mishap Hits Results; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Transworld, Revlon, Community Health; 18/05/2018 – RBC Private (USA) Position in Revlon Reported in Error (Correct); 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Revlon Outlook To Negative, Affirms Ratings; 23/05/2018 – REVLON INC – NAMED DEBRA G. PE PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $183.2 Million in 2017

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Natl Bank Of Omaha has 17,080 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 6,470 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd accumulated 1.33% or 31,717 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested in 3,917 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rnc Mgmt Lc holds 2.74% or 488,473 shares. Keystone Planning Inc accumulated 5,076 shares. Regal Investment Advsrs reported 95,120 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 236,619 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,577 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest invested in 1.21% or 102,525 shares. Nadler Financial Grp Inc invested in 0.26% or 10,083 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt accumulated 12,107 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Headinvest Ltd Co owns 6,649 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Allergan Is Not The Solution – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Investors Need To Know About AbbVie’s Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 76,338 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $367.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Airproducts&Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 37,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Accentureplcireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Revlon Inc (REV) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Nabriva Therapeutics, Equity Bancshares, Revlon and AAC Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Mull Tesla Stock Buy as Production, Hiring and Sales Rev Up – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Insider Buys Of The Week: Costco, Walgreens, Revlon – Benzinga” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54 million and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.71 earnings per share, up 53.90% or $0.83 from last year’s $-1.54 per share. After $-1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.83% EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $18.10 million activity.