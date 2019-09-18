Mittleman Brothers Trimmed Its Hc2 Holdings (HCHC) Stake; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.54% above currents $129.91 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14500 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. See Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) latest ratings:

Analysts await HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by HC2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -330.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold HCHC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 19.55 million shares or 16.72% less from 23.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 133,676 are held by Menta Capital Limited Liability. Caprock Gp Inc reported 143,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 360,404 shares. Endurance Wealth has 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 30,160 shares. Gabelli And Invest Advisers has invested 0.01% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). State Street accumulated 30,988 shares. Palladium Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,174 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Raging Cap Mngmt Llc has 871,224 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 3.52M shares. Moreover, Paloma has 0.01% invested in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) for 195,446 shares. 727,092 are held by Equitec Specialists Ltd Liability Co. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) or 137,972 shares.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $342.86 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. It has a 21.58 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONÂ’S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONÂ’S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.91. About 1.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Johnson & Johnson shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Assoc Limited Oh holds 0.13% or 14,450 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Capital Group Inc Incorporated invested in 2.12% or 60,403 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 6.87% or 264,604 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 1.5% or 2.08M shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) owns 122,482 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 206,905 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 123,646 shares. Sageworth Trust Com holds 0.07% or 4,302 shares in its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Goelzer Investment Mngmt has invested 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 17,484 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs, New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Comm, Japan-based fund reported 52,709 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 37,403 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Globeflex Lp holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio.