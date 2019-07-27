Mittleman Brothers Position in Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Decreased by $3.01 Million; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Sit Investment Associates Has Lowered Stake by $2.64 Million

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 215,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 2.32M shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 10.71% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 04/04/2018 – AMC: SOME SHOWTIMES IN SAUDI MAY BE EXCLUSIVE FOR ONE GENDER; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 04/04/2018 – Off-Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Puffs’ Brings a Hilarious Take on the Wizarding World to Moviegoers Nationwide May 9 and 12 Only; 18/04/2018 – McChord AF Base: AMC civic leaders STEAM into MacDill; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q EPS 14c; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment To Open First Theater in Riyadh on April 18; 04/04/2018 – AMC, Fund Plan 50-100 Cinemas in About 25 Saudi Cities by 2030; 09/03/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings Could Double — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Bd Elects John Zeng as Chmn

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 71.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 19,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.14M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fun (EIM) by 223,217 shares to 646,737 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportu (VTA) by 746,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. AMC’s profit will be $24.92 million for 11.72 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.21 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -119.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 31,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs accumulated 104,720 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 514,663 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 118,428 shares. 176,424 were reported by Morgan Stanley. New York-based Cooper Creek Prns Mgmt Lc has invested 0.71% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.11% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 11,067 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1.32M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 498,955 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 48,510 are held by California Public Employees Retirement.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.