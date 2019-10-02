Mittleman Brothers Lowered Its Holding in Kt (KT) as Stock Price Declined; Freshford Capital Management Increases Holding in Post Hldgs (POST)

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 82,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.14 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 120,831 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $103.55. About 99,058 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 13,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Rothschild & Communications Asset Management Us has invested 0.17% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 2,588 are held by Raymond James Trust Na. 230 were reported by Smithfield Tru Co. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 4,475 shares. Hennessy Incorporated holds 186,542 shares. 179 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc invested in 1.68% or 1.12 million shares. Victory Cap Management invested in 0.05% or 222,435 shares. Contravisory Invest Management accumulated 1,360 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Lpl Financial Limited holds 13,093 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 383,812 shares. Tortoise Invest Lc, New York-based fund reported 46 shares. 5,000 are owned by Weik Management.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Activist Investor Reveals Stake in Box, Tyson Cuts EPS Forecast – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Vendingmarketwatch.com with their article: “Post Holdings Active Nutrition Business To Be Named Bellring Brands; Bellring Brands Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering – VendingMarketWatch” published on September 25, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday – CNBC” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo names new CEO after long search – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold KT shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 140.95 million shares or 0.07% more from 140.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Lc owns 244 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 71,877 are owned by Amp Cap Invsts. Hightower Advisors Ltd stated it has 13,953 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 2.80M shares. Silchester Intl Investors Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 23.78M shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 28,579 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Bogle Ltd Partnership De holds 0.26% or 266,564 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 469,317 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.68% or 4.25M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 445,092 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Omers Administration Corp has 0.02% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 134,400 shares.