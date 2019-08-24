Mittleman Brothers Lowered Its Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Position by $3.01 Million; Shares Declined; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Price Rose, Hs Management Partners Has Lifted Holding

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 137,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 641,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.98 million, up from 504,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.53. About 1.01 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc analyzed 215,119 shares as the company's stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 2.68M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 3.07M shares traded or 12.77% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

