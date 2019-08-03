Mittleman Brothers Has Trimmed Its Position in Kb Financial Group (KB) by $791,985; Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Stock Value Declined

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 16.80M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 21,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 215,075 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, down from 236,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 126,934 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 114,897 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 4.85 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 6.96M shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Oakbrook Invests Limited Co holds 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 18,900 shares. Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 27,691 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 0.01% or 10.38M shares. Private Advisor accumulated 0% or 36,300 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc invested in 0% or 32,056 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc owns 11,640 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 475,661 shares. D E Shaw And Com invested in 0% or 11,239 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 10,724 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 53,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 456,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $54.13 million for 5.15 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.96% negative EPS growth.

