Mittleman Brothers Has Lowered Revlon (REV) Stake; Pdt Partners Has Upped Benefitfocus (BNFT) Position

Pdt Partners Llc increased Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) stake by 67.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc acquired 30,239 shares as Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)’s stock declined 37.18%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 74,800 shares with $2.03 million value, up from 44,561 last quarter. Benefitfocus Inc now has $722.28 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.99% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 333,490 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Rev $62.4M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q REV. $66.8M, EST. $66.5M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance Costs to Employees; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 79c-Adj Loss/Shr 54c; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased Revlon Inc (REV) stake by 12.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 324,835 shares as Revlon Inc (REV)’s stock declined 8.12%. The Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 2.33M shares with $45.05M value, down from 2.66M last quarter. Revlon Inc now has $1.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 95,219 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 27/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Transworld, Revlon, Community Health; 15/03/2018 – REVLON 4Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.48; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Rex Energy, Revlon and Hovnanian; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT EXISTING $400 MLN TRANCHE UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BECAME A SENIOR SECURED LAST IN, FIRST OUT TRANCHE; 23/05/2018 – Revlon appoints Debra Perelman CEO; 02/04/2018 – Revlon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – REVLON 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 86C; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $182 Million in 2017; 08/03/2018 – REVLON PUSHES BACK EARNINGS AND EARNINGS CALL TO MARCH 15; 19/04/2018 – REVLON SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF PRODUCTS CORPORATION’S ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold REV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.77 million shares or 3.93% less from 7.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 300 shares. One Trading LP holds 0% or 3,049 shares. Axa reported 34,700 shares stake. Js Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 10,800 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,269 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested in 616,746 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 436,505 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Llc has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Alberta Inv Mngmt has 1.26M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 10,470 shares. 23,738 were reported by D E Shaw &. Blackrock holds 536,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc holds 20,643 shares.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 692.86% or $0.97 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.15 million activity. Another trade for 140,000 shares valued at $2.99 million was bought by PERELMAN RONALD O.

More notable recent Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: GameStop Insiders Finally Step Up To Buy Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revlon Looks Fairly Valued After Its Recent Rally – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beyond Meat and Conagra Brands in consumer gainers; Revlon and Nautilus among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “REV Group appoints former Harley-Davidson executive as ambulance group president – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.67, from 2.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BNFT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 0.45% less from 31.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 34,510 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Llc holds 42,555 shares. Tikvah Management Lc has invested 5.55% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 45,622 shares. D E Shaw And Communication owns 524,520 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,794 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 13,279 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Cortina Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.01% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Northern holds 347,426 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Company owns 1.01M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company owns 33,526 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) stake by 7,400 shares to 24,019 valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) stake by 23,259 shares and now owns 61,900 shares. Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Benefitfocus has $60 highest and $3000 lowest target. $45’s average target is 103.71% above currents $22.09 stock price. Benefitfocus had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of BNFT in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating.