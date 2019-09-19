Mittleman Brothers Has Lowered Its Holding in Revlon (REV) by $6.17 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Rose, Adams Express Company Has Upped Its Holding by $1.82 Million

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 67,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 606,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.91M, up from 538,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 1.29M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q EPS 97C; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Generate an IRR of Approximately 18.5%, Add to Operating EPS in First Yr; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF MB FINANCIAL WILL RECEIVE $54.20 OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial; 08/05/2018 – FINRA SANCTIONS FIFTH THIRD FOR COST, FEE DISCLOSURE FAILURES; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 324,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.05M, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 45,761 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 10/05/2018 – Revlon’s Wallet Thins After Manufacturing Mishap Hits Results; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $182 Million in 2017; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Remington, Revlon, Community Health; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Transworld, Revlon, Community Health; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Revlon Outlook To Negative, Affirms Ratings; 08/03/2018 – Revlon to Reschedule Earnings Call to March 15th; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Rex Energy, Revlon and Hovnanian; 23/05/2018 – REVLON INC – NAMED DEBRA G. PE PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/05/2018 – REVLON NAMES DEBRA PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CEO

Since March 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.60 million activity.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 692.86% or $0.97 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold REV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.77 million shares or 3.93% less from 7.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 3,945 shares. Citadel Limited Company stated it has 13,596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,032 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). 2,799 were reported by Prelude Cap Limited Com. Aperio Group invested in 0% or 4,452 shares. 129,297 were reported by Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Art Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 21,125 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc reported 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 113,975 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 20,643 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 17,900 shares. Alberta Invest Corporation owns 0.22% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 1.26M shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 5,551 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,697 shares.

More notable recent Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REV Group EPS misses by $0.22, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “REV Group appoints former Harley-Davidson executive as ambulance group president – Milwaukee Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Cannabis Player EnWave’s Revenue Jumps 49% – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deal chatter lifts Revlon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Limited Partnership stated it has 201,926 shares. Carlson Cap LP holds 0.67% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 1.59 million shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 508 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers Savings Bank accumulated 0.05% or 3,141 shares. Acropolis Management Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 10,226 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.07% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Moreover, First Natl Bank has 0.07% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Bahl Gaynor reported 165,945 shares stake. Ent Fincl Serv stated it has 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Pictet Asset Management owns 523,903 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alethea Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 39,008 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 24,320 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 12,903 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Jefferies Top Value Picks Include Some of the Biggest US Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FFBC,APO,IBCP,FITB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 83,800 shares to 523,400 shares, valued at $28.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc. Class A (NYSE:ZTS) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,600 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).