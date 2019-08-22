Mittleman Brothers Has Decreased Kb Financial Group (KB) Holding By $791,985; Shorts at ON Semiconductor (ON) Lowered By 0.88%

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) stake by 9.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 21,405 shares as Kb Financial Group Inc (KB)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 215,075 shares with $7.97 million value, down from 236,480 last quarter. Kb Financial Group Inc now has $12.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 45,085 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) had a decrease of 0.88% in short interest. ON’s SI was 26.24M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.88% from 26.47 million shares previously. With 6.63M avg volume, 4 days are for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s short sellers to cover ON’s short positions. The SI to ON Semiconductor Corporation’s float is 6.52%. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 3.17 million shares traded. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has declined 3.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ON News: 09/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor Rochester Assembly and Test Facility Expands Manufacturing Operation; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q EPS 31c; 09/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of SensL Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor Introduces First High Resolution Image Sensors with NIR+ for Improved Night Vision; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 19/04/2018 – CHINA FUND SAYS CONTINUE TO BE POSITIVE ON SEMICONDUCTOR CYCLE GIVEN CONSOLIDATION OF SUPPLIERS AND RISING SOURCES OF END DEMAND; 19/04/2018 – ON Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – ON Semiconductor Names 2017 Supplier Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1.6% Position in ON Semi; 21/04/2018 – DJ ON Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Among 11 analysts covering ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. ON Semiconductor has $30 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $24.86’s average target is 34.23% above currents $18.52 stock price. ON Semiconductor had 20 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Sunday, March 10. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, August 19. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ON in report on Monday, March 4 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 11. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 27 to “Buy”. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup.