Mittleman Brothers Has Decreased Its Revlon (REV) Holding; Intact Investment Management Upped Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stake

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) stake by 23.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc acquired 191,100 shares as Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 1.01 million shares with $106.41 million value, up from 816,780 last quarter. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto now has $33.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 339,375 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased Revlon Inc (REV) stake by 6.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as Revlon Inc (REV)’s stock declined 8.12%. The Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 2.66 million shares with $51.46 million value, down from 2.84 million last quarter. Revlon Inc now has $776.39 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 167,217 shares traded or 45.86% up from the average. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Remington, Revlon, Community Health; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Names Debra Perelman President And Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – REVLON 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 86C; 23/05/2018 – REVLON INC – NAMED DEBRA G. PE PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/05/2018 – REVLON NAMES DEBRA PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 08/03/2018 – Revlon: Call Had Been Scheduled for Friday, March 9; 19/04/2018 – REVLON SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF PRODUCTS CORPORATION’S ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, NEW $41.5 MLN SENIOR SECURED FIRST IN, LAST OUT TRANCHE WAS ESTABLISHED UNDER AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Revlon to Reschedule Earnings Call to March 15th

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18.10 million activity. $2.44 million worth of stock was bought by PERELMAN RONALD O on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold REV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 798 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 2,436 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 14,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 126,494 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com owns 13,483 shares. Carroll reported 297 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 19,228 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 22,000 shares. Paloma Mngmt Company reported 18,982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 775 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 14,281 shares. Amer Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV).

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 5,100 shares to 21,000 valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) stake by 15,100 shares and now owns 120,200 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was reduced too.

