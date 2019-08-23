Mittleman Brothers Has Decreased Its Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Position by $3.01 Million as Market Value Declined; As Apple Com (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder First Western Capital Management Company Decreased Stake by $921,690

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $8.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.06. About 19.66M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 215,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 1.33 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 04/04/2018 – AMC: THEATERS IN SAUDI WILL BE OWNED BY JOINT VENTURE WITH PIF; 20/03/2018 – AMC Theatres’ Advance Ticket Sales Records Getting Obliterated by AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR; 13/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 12, 2018, LINCOLN ZHANG GAVE NOTICE OF HIS RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Denver Investment Advisors LLC Exits AMC Entertainment; 22/05/2018 – Lot18 & AMC Launch Sales for New Female-Inspired “The Walking Dead” Wine Collection; 07/03/2018 – Oklahoma Senator Brooks Douglass’ Powerful Personal Journey Through Tragedy and Redemption Will Inspire Audiences in ‘The Amend; 04/04/2018 – AMC: SOME SHOWTIMES IN SAUDI MAY BE EXCLUSIVE FOR ONE GENDER; 07/03/2018 – Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. and; 04/04/2018 – AMC Pact With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund; 10/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 13 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Cooper Creek Prns Management Limited Company has 139,907 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Luxor Cap Group Inc Limited Partnership invested in 999,597 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 643,587 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mittleman Brothers Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.68M shares or 26.95% of the stock. Vanguard Incorporated holds 5.84M shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 498,955 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 659,917 shares. Amer International Gru invested in 0% or 33,145 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 35,781 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Co reported 136,341 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited holds 16,528 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). State Bank Of America Corp De holds 151,391 shares.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd has invested 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bamco Incorporated Ny invested in 1,122 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca stated it has 5.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 1,822 shares. Madison Invest owns 41,910 shares. Central Savings Bank & Tru reported 47,489 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Old West Investment Mngmt Lc, California-based fund reported 2,983 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pitcairn holds 0.85% or 41,366 shares. Capital Fund Sa has 248,854 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shapiro Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stonehearth Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 0.75% or 5,144 shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Securities Limited Co has invested 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).