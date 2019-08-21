Mittleman Brothers Has Decreased Its Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Holding by $3.01 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Synovus Finl Com New (SNV) Stock Rose, M&R Capital Management Increased by $1.59 Million Its Position

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV) by 619.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 44,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 51,455 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 7,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 237,403 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 215,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 525,249 shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 07/03/2018 – Oklahoma Senator Brooks Douglass’ Powerful Personal Journey Through Tragedy and Redemption Will Inspire Audiences in ‘The Amend; 07/05/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 7.0C; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: AMC, AFGSC chief scientists discuss innovation; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy Irons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only; 13/03/2018 – March 13th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC); 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This; 04/04/2018 – AMC, SAUDI INVESTMENT FUND ANNOUNCE THEATER PLANS IN STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Goldman Sachs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company owns 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 1,735 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group reported 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Cipher Limited Partnership reported 29,183 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 640,527 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 262,900 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) or 22,415 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 16,528 shares. Guggenheim Cap, a Illinois-based fund reported 77,127 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 2.60 million shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Com holds 232,485 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc reported 70,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54 million and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

