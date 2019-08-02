Mittleman Brothers Decreased Kt (KT) Holding by $651,708; As Monroe Cap (MRCC) Shares Declined, Holder Muzinich & Company Trimmed by $1.93 Million Its Position

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 54,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 1.13M shares traded or 33.19% up from the average. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (MRCC) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 160,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.18% . The institutional investor held 147,570 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 308,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Monroe Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 27,644 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 15.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 27/03/2018 – PE Wire: Monroe Capital appoints Vice President; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 29/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Hires Karin Kovacic as Managing Director; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q-End Net Asset Value $13.49/Share; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd./LLC; 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 14/03/2018 MONROE CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $278.7 MLN

Analysts await Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. MRCC’s profit will be $7.16 million for 8.08 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Monroe Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MRCC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.42 million shares or 10.17% less from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,000 are owned by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, North Star Inv Corp has 0.03% invested in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 38,561 shares in its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Stephens Ar reported 0.02% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,950 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De has 14,559 shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc accumulated 0.03% or 79,456 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 14,682 shares. Finance Counselors Inc owns 12,670 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) for 260 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 605,000 shares. 1 are owned by Fmr. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il stated it has 77,450 shares. Pnc Service Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,340 are owned by Centre Asset Limited Liability Com. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) or 15,877 shares. 12,478 are held by Iberiabank Corporation. 24,256 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 2,095 shares. First Tru LP accumulated 77,440 shares. 10,298 are owned by Mackenzie. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 842,730 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 2.68 million shares. 151,300 were accumulated by River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 38,189 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 43,108 shares in its portfolio.