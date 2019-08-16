Mittleman Brothers Cut Its Revlon (REV) Position by $3.46 Million as Shares Declined; Meritage (MTH) Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Lowered Its Holding by $6.19 Million

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46 million, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.29M market cap company. The stock increased 9.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 319,027 shares traded or 154.05% up from the average. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss $90.3M; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $183.2 Million in 2017; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Reports Wider Net Loss, Beats on Revenue; 02/04/2018 – Revlon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT EXISTING $400 MLN TRANCHE UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BECAME A SENIOR SECURED LAST IN, FIRST OUT TRANCHE; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, NEW $41.5 MLN SENIOR SECURED FIRST IN, LAST OUT TRANCHE WAS ESTABLISHED UNDER AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – REVLON SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF PRODUCTS CORPORATION’S ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $182 Million in 2017; 15/03/2018 – REVLON 4Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.48; 10/05/2018 – Revlon’s Wallet Thins After Manufacturing Mishap Hits Results

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Meritage Corp (MTH) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 140,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 294,548 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, down from 435,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Meritage Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 515,314 shares traded or 18.28% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $18.10 million activity.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 17,833 shares to 417,866 shares, valued at $24.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 371,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $50.54 million for 11.73 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

