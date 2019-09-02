Mittleman Brothers Cut Its Position in Kt (KT) as Stock Declined; As American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Increased Holding

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 5.08M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 54,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 561,665 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Shares for $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was made by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. The insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820.