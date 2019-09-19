Mittleman Brothers Cut Its Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Holding as Market Value Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Stake Has Lifted by Biltmore Wealth Management Llc

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 215.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc bought 2,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,229 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 1,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $253.58. About 284,157 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 396,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 2.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.35 million, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 407,117 shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 18/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia to launch first new cinema at private VIP event; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Advantage Medical Electronics, LLC dba AMC 65IIA Medical Equipment &; 20/03/2018 – AMC Theatres’ Advance Ticket Sales Records Getting Obliterated by AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.38B; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 04/04/2018 – AMC Expects to Open Its First Theater in Riyadh on April 18; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Received First Cinema License to Open and Operate Cinemas in Saudi Arabia; 20/03/2018 – AMC: ‘INFINITY WAR’ ADVANCE SALES OVER TRIPLE ‘BLACK PANTHER’; 12/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 13, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC; 04/04/2018 – AMC CINEMAS WINS FIRST LICENSE FOR THEATERS IN SAUDI ARABIA

