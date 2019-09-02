Mittleman Brothers Cut Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Position as Valuation Declined; Motorola Solutions Com (MSI) Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 215,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 1.83M shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 30/04/2018 – Tony Award®-Winning Broadway Musical ‘Bandstand’ Will Dazzle Cinema Audiences Across the Country for a Two-Night Event This Su; 10/05/2018 – The Little Mermaid Swims Into AMC Theatres August 17, 2018; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: AMC announces interim command chief; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s first new cinema in decades to open April 18; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 04/04/2018 – AMC: SOME SHOWTIMES IN SAUDI MAY BE EXCLUSIVE FOR ONE GENDER; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment In Pact for AMC Cinemas in Saudi Arabia; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 17/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Lot18 & AMC Launch Sales for New Female-Inspired “The Walking Dead” Wine Collection

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc Com (MSI) by 71.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 7,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 2,949 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414,000, down from 10,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $180.91. About 692,244 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc holds 1.01M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 21 shares stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Ing Groep Nv holds 19,126 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Neuberger Berman Group Llc accumulated 5.71M shares. Credit Agricole S A has 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 2,236 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Zacks Invest Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.08% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 7,430 shares to 310,139 shares, valued at $34.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 6,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $296.46M for 24.85 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

