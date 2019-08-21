Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Upped Mcdonald’s (MCD) Position by $2.03 Million; Yakira Capital Management Position in Discovery (DISCK) Has Lowered by $800,000

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 144,153 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 176,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 1.07M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 10,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 730,235 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.30 million, up from 719,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.43. About 721,840 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders

