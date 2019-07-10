Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Position in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Holder Stadium Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $3.73 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 20,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 525,250 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.33 million, up from 504,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 2.19 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 139.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 232,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 167,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 28,904 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 0.88% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern has 0.04% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Kingfisher Cap Lc owns 28,636 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Indexiq Limited Co accumulated 156,498 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 894,388 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc holds 148,136 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 45,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Contravisory Inv holds 1.92% or 110,816 shares. Westwood Holdg Group stated it has 0.92% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 304 shares. Profund Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 5,115 shares. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Amg National State Bank invested 1.93% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Whittier reported 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 4.06 million shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corporation (NYSE:AES) by 24,593 shares to 515,189 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,530 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).