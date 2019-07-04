Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Cut Its Stake in Verizon Communicat. (VZ) by $3.96 Million; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Holds Stake in Cerner (CERN)

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communicat. (VZ) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 67,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.86 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.99M, down from 3.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communicat. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.41B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 1.45M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,329 were reported by Portland Global Advisors Limited Liability. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Co has 97,000 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.04 million shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 288,436 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Karpas Strategies has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Commercial Bank And Of Newtown accumulated 98,575 shares or 1.6% of the stock. 98,600 are held by Willis Invest Counsel. Cullinan stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 208,937 are held by Mai Cap Mgmt. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation accumulated 111,159 shares. Duncker Streett, Missouri-based fund reported 52,547 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated has 46,768 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Mercer Advisers Incorporated accumulated 12,692 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 48,187 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lin (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 9,880 shares to 210,822 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intlinc (NYSE:RHI) by 11,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB).

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 5,800 shares to 2,904 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 8,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,106 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Starboard Value Lp owns 4.33% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 3.10 million shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Oppenheimer And invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Shell Asset Management Co has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 151,773 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Company Of America invested in 932 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Stephens Invest Mgmt Llc stated it has 526,104 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.01M shares. Veritas Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1.09 million shares. Synovus has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). St Germain D J Communications Inc accumulated 192,347 shares. Leavell Inv has 9,635 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Century Cos accumulated 0.21% or 3.56 million shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.