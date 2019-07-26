Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Boosted Crown Castle Intl Co (CCI) Stake; Van Berkom & Associates Holding in Re Max Holdings (RMAX) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Co (CCI) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 484,396 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.63 million, up from 478,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $130.37. About 1.44 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Re Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.41M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Re Max Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 83,059 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 34.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 29/05/2018 – RE/MAX Finds Strong Sellers’ Market Continues In New England But Luxury Slows Across Few States; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q EPS 28c; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 29/03/2018 – RE/MAX Agents on Average Outsold Competitors by More than 2:1 in Survey; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $103.5 MLN TO $106.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q REV. $52.6M, EST. $50.5M; 16/05/2018 – Home Sales Increase 2.3% Despite Peaking Prices, Ever-Shrinking Inventory; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $213 MLN TO $216 MLN; 15/03/2018 Brian Teyssier of RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS Earns Real Estate’s Premier New Home Sales Certification – Certified New Home Speci; 04/05/2018 – 80 Motto Mortgage Franchises Sold Coast To Coast

Analysts await RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings on August, 1. RMAX’s profit will be $9.62 million for 13.95 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RE/MAX is Home to More of “America’s Best” Agents for Fifth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Real Estate Stocks For Dividend Growth Investors (That Aren’t REITs) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Motto Franchising, LLC Celebrates Network Achievements – PRNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “JLL or RMAX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Re/Max, Redfin form referral alliance in U.S. and Canada – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold RMAX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 30,260 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Bridges Invest Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 26,860 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Parkside Bancshares And Tru has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc reported 0% stake. 1.75 million were accumulated by Van Berkom. 1.50 million were accumulated by Burgundy Asset Mngmt. Swiss Financial Bank reported 32,300 shares. Blair William & Il reported 8,028 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 39,178 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). 814 were reported by Synovus Financial. Captrust reported 283 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 12,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82,705 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $66.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 516,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. Another trade for 90,000 shares valued at $2.91M was made by Liniger Gail A. on Tuesday, June 11. Dow Roger J. also bought $293,930 worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) shares.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schwab U.S. REIT ETF: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income: Quantifying The Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Of The Best Investments For Boomers Concerned About Retirement – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advsrs Lp has invested 0.1% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Comerica Bancorp invested in 126,272 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has 0.28% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 9,075 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Miller Howard Investments has 2.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 568,511 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 546,043 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Management Corp has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Synovus Finance has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 0.02% or 20,411 shares. Raymond James & invested in 0.3% or 1.55 million shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.89% or 8,951 shares. Pnc Financial Services stated it has 50,046 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283.