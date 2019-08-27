Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Cut Oneok (OKE) Stake by $9.31 Million; Valuation Rose; Pbf Logistics LP (PBFX) Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (PBFX) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 328,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.73% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pbf Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 2,151 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 3.22% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 26.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 134,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 379,604 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.34 million, down from 514,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 191,032 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PBFX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 21,605 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has 0.06% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 387,451 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 52,378 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Com reported 21,978 shares. Pnc Services Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 4,666 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Spirit Of America Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 70,625 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 114,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cohen & Steers accumulated 92,875 shares. 715,598 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Sei Investments Company reported 4,968 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Fmr Limited has 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrow Investment Advsr Ltd has 24,536 shares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 2.78 million shares to 11.24M shares, valued at $407.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $98,942 activity.

