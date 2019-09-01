Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Upped Position in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by $771,921; Riverhead Capital Management Upped Its Commscope Holding Co (COMM) Position by $1.13 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 1,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 99,611 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.95M, up from 97,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 404,822 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (COMM) by 258.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 53,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 74,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 20,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 3.58M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 30,597 shares to 179,574 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.89M shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jlb Assoc Incorporated holds 6,507 shares. Skylands Capital Llc reported 325 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 3,802 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 3,498 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Massachusetts Fincl Ma accumulated 0.69% or 3.77 million shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 97,612 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1,175 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 64,110 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tdam Usa reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 793 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 43,200 shares to 289,718 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 23,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,530 shares, and cut its stake in Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS).

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why CommScope (COMM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Activision Blizzard, ANGI, Azul, Baidu, CommScope, E*Trade, Kraft Heinz, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.