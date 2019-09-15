Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Lifted Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $7.19 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Nbt Bank N A Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 6,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 40,887 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 46,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MLN VS $3,676 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm to unveil new chipset to power VR, AR headsets – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc. (HON) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 41,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 633,104 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.06M, up from 591,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59M shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotel&Res(Reit) (NYSE:HST) by 229,663 shares to 730,928 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.59% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cumberland invested in 78,721 shares. Moreover, Cypress Asset Management Tx has 3.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 52,997 shares. 2.42 million are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 201,125 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl Ser stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,146 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.53% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.18 million shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 39,575 shares. Next owns 6,801 shares. Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ci Invests accumulated 713,398 shares. Axiom Invsts Ltd Com De stated it has 265,728 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 6,892 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Blb&B Advsr Lc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 64,012 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eaton Vance stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.24% or 32,588 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Zeke Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.7% or 98,390 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Corp has 16,847 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cypress Funds holds 410,000 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.06% or 11,600 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,000 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Highland Mgmt Lp holds 3,800 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,207 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 0.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 25,984 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

