Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Holds Position in Prologis (PLD); Prospector Partners Lifted Position in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) by $396,000

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 223,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 201,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Dime Cmnty Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 18,897 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has risen 15.98% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 121,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 653,132 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.83 million, up from 531,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 643,939 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) by 47,900 shares to 284,800 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,400 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold DCOM shares while 38 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 25.91 million shares or 1.28% more from 25.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James invested 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% or 56,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,443 shares. D E Shaw & Communication Inc accumulated 29,013 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Parkside Finance Financial Bank holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 94,859 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 11,400 shares. Pnc Svcs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 12,672 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 48,546 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 429,746 shares. Teton holds 0.07% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) or 35,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,114 shares.

More notable recent Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports 175% Year-Over-Year Increase in Business Banking Loan Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dime Community Completes $280 Million Securitization of Multifamily Loans – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2017. More interesting news about Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Announces Senior Finance Promotions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dime Community Bank Announces Key Hires in Business Banking division – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Capital Grp Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11,363 shares to 596,700 shares, valued at $21.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Fin. Services (NYSE:PNC) by 7,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,552 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).