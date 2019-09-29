Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Lowered Its Intl Paper (IP) Position by $1.86 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Pinnacle Holdings Has Cut Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding as Shares Rose

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 263 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 20,588 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26B, down from 20,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Intl Paper (IP) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 44,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 381,721 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.38 million, down from 426,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Intl Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 1.68 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.85 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) by 23,787 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $43.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 147,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Wade G W And Inc has 0.9% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). D E Shaw And Co has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 37,034 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability reported 19,850 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The stated it has 57,752 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.3% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Davenport And Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 24,010 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Palouse Inc holds 2.01% or 128,977 shares. 82,938 were accumulated by Cambridge Advisors. Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 247,290 are owned by Korea. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 7,420 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 24,497 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Communications System (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 4,145 shares to 574,055 shares, valued at $981.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 57 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

