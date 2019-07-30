Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Raised Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Raised By $1.28 Million Its Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stake

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) stake by 23.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture acquired 75,000 shares as Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)’s stock rose 22.61%. The Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 400,000 shares with $7.12M value, up from 325,000 last quarter. Par Pacific Holdings Inc now has $1.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 50,850 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp acquired 26,041 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 830,945 shares with $128.95 million value, up from 804,904 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc. now has $122.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $157.21. About 2.13 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Canaccord Genuity. Nomura maintained the shares of CRM in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Nomura maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $184 target. Deutsche Bank maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CRM in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Mngmt Llc owns 1,330 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 1.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oakmont holds 4.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 202,005 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc has 8,984 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Marco Inv Lc has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 3,575 shares. Tru Department Mb State Bank N A reported 100 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc stated it has 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sunbelt Secs owns 0.86% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,909 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 223,249 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 17,725 shares in its portfolio. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 521,313 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 189,938 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $16.53 million activity. $1.56 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $16,971. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. The insider Allanson Joe sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31M. 6,331 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker.

