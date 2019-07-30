Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Increases Position in Hasbro (HAS); Par Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $98.79 Million as Share Value Rose

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 314,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 197,355 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 5,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82 million, up from 109,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $126.35. About 243,972 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN VIEW EXCLUDES TOYS R US EFFECT; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 08/03/2018 – HASBRO – WILL BEGIN USING PLANT-BASED BIO-POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE FOR BLISTER PACKS & PLASTIC WINDOWS IN PRODUCT PACKAGING STARTING IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: NEW BLACK PANTHER ITEMS COMING FOR HOLIDAYS; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for poor first quarter; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lopez Joins in on the Fun; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Sees FY Underlying Tax Rate at High End of Previously Projected Range of 15%-17; 01/05/2018 – CNBC: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,813 shares to 192,221 shares, valued at $39.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.64 million for 18.40 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

