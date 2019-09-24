Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Lifted By $9.53 Million Its Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Position; Papp L Roy & Associates Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $797,304

Papp L Roy & Associates increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired 5,736 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 109,595 shares with $15.26M value, up from 103,859 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $349.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 2.02M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) stake by 45.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp acquired 238,290 shares as Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 763,540 shares with $30.75 million value, up from 525,250 last quarter. Hormel Foods Corp. now has $22.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 1.58 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stake by 57,138 shares to 1.97M valued at $134.49 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vmware Inc. Class (NYSE:VMW) stake by 22,620 shares and now owns 64,187 shares. Genworth Fin. (NYSE:GNW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold HRL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 229.63 million shares or 0.79% more from 227.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark National Bank & Tru reported 0.02% stake. Financial Counselors has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Hrt reported 29,503 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,269 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 38,829 shares. Mackenzie owns 134,906 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 35,520 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 437,509 shares. Da Davidson Commerce reported 10,156 shares stake. Franklin Res Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 115,484 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 494,693 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & Communication holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkshire Hathaway holds 327,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Permanens Cap Lp has 300 shares. Family Firm stated it has 5,474 shares. Guardian Capital Advsrs Lp invested 1.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fort LP reported 18,022 shares. Eaton Vance holds 1.9% or 5.87M shares in its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clark Estates owns 6,007 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1.02M shares or 1.21% of the stock. 76,099 were reported by Wilkins Invest Counsel. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP owns 27 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Burt Wealth has invested 0.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kdi Cap Limited Com owns 23,411 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc Inc reported 1.22M shares stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 12.31% above currents $132.49 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16.