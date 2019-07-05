Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) Has Increased by $2.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Marcato Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by $4.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 10,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 730,235 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.30M, up from 719,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $211.59. About 1.03M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, down from 356,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 690,546 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. The insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99 million.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 16,996 shares to 359,713 shares, valued at $36.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,732 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semicond.(Adr (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros holds 22,005 shares. Geode Ltd Liability owns 12.00M shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 305,292 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Llc reported 228,571 shares. Private Communications Na owns 17,736 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt accumulated 27,699 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management accumulated 38,611 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.45% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Keating Inv Counselors holds 0.18% or 2,063 shares. Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.47% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,535 shares. 965,700 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Limited. Synovus Finance holds 113,795 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,053 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strategic Ltd Liability holds 1,723 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $310,397 activity.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $289.53M for 9.87 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.04% EPS growth.