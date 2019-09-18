Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Trimmed Its Kohl’s (KSS) Position by $1.90 Million as Stock Declined; Kemper Del (KMPR) Valuation Declined While Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Trimmed Its Stake

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 41,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 135,666 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, down from 177,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Kohl’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 1.71 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 3,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 64,395 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 68,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Kemper Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 132,472 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 13/03/2018 – Kemper Corp: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Kemper Site Visit Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 15; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q OPER EPS $1.10, EST. 74C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 04/04/2018 – Kemper Director David Storch to Receive Honor at Perspectives Charter Schools Network Awards Gala; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 2,049 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 5,120 shares. Opus accumulated 48,000 shares. 140,271 are held by Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,854 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York invested 1.16% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). British Columbia Corporation holds 47,558 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Llc stated it has 48,594 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 93,811 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Trust Invest Advisors stated it has 18,515 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Blackrock Inc stated it has 15.73M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commerce State Bank reported 55,222 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 238,166 shares.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.84M for 14.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 25,247 shares to 147,821 shares, valued at $23.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco De Chile (Adr) (NYSE:BCH) by 16,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceutical.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.68, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold KMPR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 42.36 million shares or 3.21% more from 41.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Service Group has invested 0% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Macquarie Grp, Australia-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2,945 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 0% or 21,227 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management invested in 9,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 5,478 shares. Community Financial Services Lc reported 0.07% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Boston holds 0.02% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) or 204,048 shares. Old National Savings Bank In has invested 0.03% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). 62,198 are held by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 18,450 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has 18,000 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.66% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). First Republic Invest Management has 0% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 0% or 127,149 shares.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $645.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 11,700 shares to 41,070 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 29,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $91.93M for 13.95 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $230,778 activity. Holmes Kimberly A. bought $195,903 worth of stock.