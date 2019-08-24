Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Increased Position in Progressive (PGR); Jet Capital Investors LP Has Decreased Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Holding by $7.98 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 47,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 586,764 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.49M, up from 539,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 190,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 127,925 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 317,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 78,006 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes South Carolina Native to Meet Growing Needs of Independent Agents in the Carolinas; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 378,130 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 113,593 shares. Bristol John W & Com invested in 2.78% or 1.41M shares. Moore Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 150,000 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Paloma Mgmt owns 27,520 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc has 0.16% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 487,174 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 11,146 are owned by Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.32% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Everence Mgmt holds 18,823 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Liberty Capital Incorporated reported 13,136 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 12,783 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Communications Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,566 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,980 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The stated it has 2.40 million shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 4,022 shares to 309,062 shares, valued at $25.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

