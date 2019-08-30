Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Lifted Dexcom (DXCM) Holding By $866,946; Hs Management Partners Has Lowered Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Holding

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased Dexcom Inc. (DXCM) stake by 2.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp acquired 7,347 shares as Dexcom Inc. (DXCM)’s stock rose 32.25%. The Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 263,398 shares with $31.18M value, up from 256,051 last quarter. Dexcom Inc. now has $15.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $172.21. About 8,749 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 7.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 38,835 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 449,427 shares with $73.53 million value, down from 488,262 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $102.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $171.85. About 17,684 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased Verizon Communicat. (NYSE:VZ) stake by 67,151 shares to 3.86 million valued at $227.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marriott Intl Inc’a’ (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 6,676 shares and now owns 224,823 shares. Agnc Investment Corp was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dexcom has $19500 highest and $15000 lowest target. $175.33’s average target is 1.81% above currents $172.21 stock price. Dexcom had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 29 report.