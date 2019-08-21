Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Holding in Sps Commerce (SPSC) Upped by $529,364 as Share Value Rose; Holowesko Partners LTD Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 62.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 4,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 12,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 7,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 64,197 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 16/03/2018 – SPS COMMERCE NAMES THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Different Rehabilitation Programme on Pain, Function and AHD in Patients With SPS And Comparison; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.40-Adj EPS $1.45

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.13M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 9.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,000 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 9,776 shares to 255,376 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4.

