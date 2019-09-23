Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Trimmed Its Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $549,045 as Shares Rose; Financial Architects Stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) Raised by $406,062

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 4,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 266,995 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.19 million, down from 271,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 209,701 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 2654% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $422,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $151.61. About 268,535 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares to 100 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspiriant Llc, California-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,594 shares. Hm Payson holds 1,999 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 2,438 shares. Hamel Associate has 1,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 4,414 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Northstar Gp invested 0.35% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 2,088 were reported by Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 18,064 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1,443 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 6,014 shares. Albion Group Inc Ut owns 27,397 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Hudock Grp Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability owns 10,623 shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12,544 shares to 738,456 shares, valued at $22.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 46,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband C.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12M for 25.20 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.