Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Cut Agco (AGCO) Holding by $3.08 Million; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Taylor Asset Management Raised Position

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook is currently trying to minimize the fallout from its data scandal; 21/03/2018 – Danny Kemp: Breaking – EU proposes new 3% tax on tech giants – @AFP. More good news for #Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Lindsey Hilsum: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 21/03/2018 – EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal; 27/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 12/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg is highly adept at addressing Facebook’s greatest threats – and his newest move is taking aim at blockchain’s potential; 01/05/2018 – Facebook To Let Users Clear All History — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL NOT OFFER USERS ADS-FREE OPTION, SAYS USERS PREFER TARGETED TO NON-TARGETED ADS -EU PARLIAMENT; 09/03/2018 – Facebook’s MLB Play Proves Market Still Game for Sports — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Vero, billed as an alternative app to Facebook, allows image sharing free from ads and free from data-driven algorithms

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Agco Corporation (AGCO) by 78.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 45,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,335 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $850,000, down from 57,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Agco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.36. About 713,451 shares traded or 19.51% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 55,300 shares to 195,500 shares, valued at $18.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery (NYSE:AVY) by 3,897 shares to 96,531 shares, valued at $10.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Bus Machines Co (NYSE:IBM) by 9,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 776,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 21.21% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $120.81 million for 11.78 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 86.05% EPS growth.

