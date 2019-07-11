Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Increased Its Alexion Pharmaceutic (ALXN) Holding; Energy Income Partners Trimmed Its Ugi New (UGI) Stake

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Ugi Corp New (UGI) stake by 30.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 470,114 shares as Ugi Corp New (UGI)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 1.09 million shares with $60.58M value, down from 1.56 million last quarter. Ugi Corp New now has $9.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 944,566 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased Alexion Pharmaceutic (ALXN) stake by 7.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp acquired 12,282 shares as Alexion Pharmaceutic (ALXN)’s stock rose 2.58%. The Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 181,989 shares with $24.25M value, up from 169,707 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceutic now has $26.92B valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $121.33. About 1.16 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Adj EPS $6.60-Adj EPS $6.80; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Advisory Services Networks Lc has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.24% or 153,200 shares. 54,297 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc. Moreover, Intrust Savings Bank Na has 0.07% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 1,934 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Globeflex Cap LP reported 2,200 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.12% or 303,567 shares. 29,050 are owned by National Ins Tx. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 15,243 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 353,835 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd invested in 157,058 shares. 3,046 were accumulated by Jefferies Gru Ltd. At Bank & Trust reported 7,694 shares stake. 2,462 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Among 5 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $161 target in Wednesday, April 10 report.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) stake by 14,745 shares to 849,819 valued at $36.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) stake by 15,271 shares and now owns 36,480 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG) stake by 152,945 shares to 3.39M valued at $201.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wec Energy Group Inc stake by 56,583 shares and now owns 745,138 shares. Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.09% or 136,621 shares. 170,488 were reported by Mutual Of America Llc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 391,094 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Associate reported 2 shares stake. Moreover, Energy Income Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 1.04% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 1.09 million shares. Amp Invsts holds 250,552 shares. At Retail Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 6,446 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 82,962 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 67,639 are held by Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated. Colony Gp Lc has 31,906 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett & has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.26% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 799,682 shares. Whitnell & Commerce holds 0.08% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 3,750 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.10M for 69.49 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

