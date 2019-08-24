Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Holding in Home Depot (HD) Lowered by $4.11 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Duncker Streett & Company Has Upped Its Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Shares Rose

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 21,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 912,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.44 million, down from 934,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,630 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 13,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03M shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Management Llc reported 2.95% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Illinois-based Piershale has invested 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs accumulated 22,248 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 36,190 shares or 4.61% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 2,616 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Puzo Michael J accumulated 1.7% or 22,669 shares. Westwood Holdg Gp Incorporated Inc holds 2.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1.04M shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 0.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,000 shares. Interocean Cap Lc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bb&T Corp accumulated 0.51% or 150,295 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.93% or 42,045 shares in its portfolio. Reik And Lc holds 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 4,352 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc invested in 81,616 shares. Cumberland Prns holds 0.35% or 17,939 shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Proce (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,846 shares to 457,432 shares, valued at $72.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scient (NYSE:TMO) by 7,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Internation (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,112 shares to 54,228 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

