Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Boosted Accenture Plc Cl (ACN) Position By $961,800; Driehaus Capital Management Cut Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Holding

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased Accenture Plc Cl (ACN) stake by 1.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp acquired 5,496 shares as Accenture Plc Cl (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 551,751 shares with $96.62 million value, up from 546,255 last quarter. Accenture Plc Cl now has $127.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $199.15. About 324,275 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) stake by 32.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 14,356 shares as Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)’s stock declined 9.04%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 29,565 shares with $3.39 million value, down from 43,921 last quarter. Grand Canyon Education Inc now has $5.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.4. About 44,173 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -3.52% below currents $199.15 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 29. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 13. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 11,951 shares. Blackrock reported 0.34% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Punch And holds 0.56% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 37,535 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Limited Com stated it has 1,757 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Davis R M Inc reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Com owns 2.76M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 16,356 shares. Mirae Asset Glob has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 94,752 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 59,139 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc owns 31,205 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Fdx has invested 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Griffin Asset holds 0.06% or 2,395 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.73% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 61,712 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd holds 540 shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) stake by 144,568 shares to 494,863 valued at $34.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 3,708 shares and now owns 460,773 shares. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was reduced too.

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 7.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.06 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $55.11M for 25.53 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.