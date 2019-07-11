Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Position in Southwestern Energy (SWN) Cut by $1.44 Million as Share Value Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Holder First Allied Advisory Services Lifted Its Position by $320,720

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy (SWN) by 92.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 360,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,726 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 389,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.805. About 2.00M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,826 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 36,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 299,838 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 47,704 shares to 59,377 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gabelli Multimedia Tr Inc (GGT) by 44,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,067 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 73% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 139,243 shares. Private Asset accumulated 3,640 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 44,699 shares. Massachusetts Ser Co Ma has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.15% or 3,927 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Quantitative Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 140,300 shares in its portfolio. Field Main Financial Bank holds 3,025 shares. Stoneridge Investment Limited Liability Corporation owns 69,526 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Thomas Story And Son has 9,583 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, Oregon-based fund reported 4,747 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co owns 525,134 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bailard has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,895 shares. Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 102,670 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Posco (Adr) (NYSE:PKX) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx \ Inv (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Raymond James And, Florida-based fund reported 163,023 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 1.23M shares. Cidel Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 60,000 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Loomis Sayles And LP reported 0% stake. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp owns 164,655 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 367,547 shares. Intll Grp reported 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Sib Lc holds 0.51% or 147,376 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.01% or 345,983 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 287,857 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 704,664 shares.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy upgraded at BofA Merrill amid rising nat gas prices – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Southwestern Energy (SWN) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Southwestern Energy (SWN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 21, 2019.